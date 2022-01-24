Buccaneers’ loss continues crazy Super Bowl streak

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers were eliminated from the playoffs on Sunday, and their loss extended a pretty insane streak dating back many years now.

The Bucs, who were the defending Super Bowl champions, lost at home to the Los Angeles Rams in their divisional playoff game over the weekend. Ari Meirov of PFF pointed out that Tampa Bay’s defeat continues a crazy Super Bowl streak — there will once again be no repeat champion this year for the 17th straight NFL season.

The last repeat champion was the New England Patriots in the 2003 and 2004 seasons. While Tampa Bay quarterback Tom Brady was a part of that repeat, the no-repeat streak ever since then is still pretty remarkable when you consider Brady won four more rings after that (but none back-to-back).

Brady already saw one incredible streak of his come to an end this season. Now he is partly responsible for another such incredible streak continuing.

Photo: Dec 26, 2021; Charlotte, North Carolina, USA; Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady (12) warms up before the game at Bank of America Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Bob Donnan-USA TODAY Sports