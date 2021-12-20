Buccaneers’ loss to Saints ends incredible Tom Brady streak

The New Orleans Saints had Tom Brady feeling a type of way on Sunday that he had not felt in many, many years.

The Saints shut out Brady and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in their Week 15 divisional matchup, winning by the final of 9-0. The loss ended an amazing streak by the 14-time Pro Bowler Brady, who had not been shut out since 2006, per NFL Research. The Twitter page also shared some incredible nuggets about the last time that Brady was shut out.

On #SNF, the @Saints handed Tom Brady his first shutout since Week 15, 2006 … Back on Dec 10, 2006: – Brady was 29 years, 129 days old

– No currently active defensive player had yet entered the NFL

– Drew Brees was playing his first season w/ the Saints — NFL Research (@NFLResearch) December 20, 2021

Who was Brady’s opponent the last time his team got shut out, you ask? None other than Nick Saban’s Miami Dolphins.

The last time Tom Brady was shutout before tonight? 2006 Week 14 vs. Nick Saban and the Miami Dolphins 🤯 pic.twitter.com/B12htkjCA8 — The Action Network (@ActionNetworkHQ) December 20, 2021

All in all, Brady made it 255 consecutive starts (regular season and playoffs) without getting shut out. For reference, that is more starts than Aaron Rodgers has made in his entire NFL career thus far (223).

The 44-year-old Brady lost several top targets to injury during Sunday’s game, including Chris Godwin, Mike Evans, and Leonard Fournette. There is definitely some concern about how long those injuries could last. But for now, the misfortune cost Brady a streak he had held for the last 15 years.

