Buccaneers’ offensive stars get differing news regarding their injuries

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers lost several core offensive players during their shutout loss to the New Orleans Saints on Sunday night, and it sounds like the injuries will leave them shorthanded in Week 16.

Star wide receivers Mike Evans and Chris Godwin both left the game early. Evans injured his hamstring and tried to return, but he came off the field again after just one play. Godwin suffered a knee injury. Starting running back Leonard Fournette also tweaked his hamstring.

Ian Rapoport of NFL Media provided updates on all three players Monday. Godwin’s injury is the most severe, as he is expected to miss the remainder of the regular season with an MCL sprain. The hamstring injuries to Evans and Fournette don’t sound like major concerns, but their status for next Sunday’s game against the Carolina Panthers is up in the air.

The rest of the injuries bear watching, but don't appear to be anything severe.

— Mike Evans’ hamstring should be OK, nothing major.

— Leonard Fournette may miss some time, a game or two, but not a major injury. https://t.co/EgOFcXGop5 — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) December 20, 2021

Obviously, the priority for the Bucs will be the postseason. They’re 10-4 and still three games ahead of New Orleans in the NFC South despite the stunning 9-0 loss. Tom Brady, who took out his intense frustration on a tablet Sunday (video here), may have to play some of his best football to close out the regular season.

Photo: Oct 24, 2021; Tampa, Florida, USA; Tampa Bay Buccaneers wide receiver Mike Evans (13) reacts after catching a pass in the first half against the Chicago Bears at Raymond James Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Nathan Ray Seebeck-USA TODAY Sports