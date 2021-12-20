Video: Tom Brady throws and breaks tablet during Bucs loss

Tom Brady had his most frustrating game of the season in Sunday night’s loss to the New Orleans Saints, and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers are down a tablet because of it.

Brady sealed the Bucs’ 9-0 loss with a terrible interception late in the fourth quarter. After putting the exclamation point on his worst game of the season, Brady took out his frustrations on a Microsoft Surface tablet.

Tom Brady is not happy 😬😬

pic.twitter.com/9ri0UP00HB — PFF (@PFF) December 20, 2021

Brady finished 26/48 for 214 yards, no touchdowns and the interception. Both Mike Evans and Chris Godwin were hurt in the game and did not return, which didn’t help. Brady also had a message for the Saints’ sideline after throwing the pick (video here), though he wouldn’t get into what he said.

The Bucs entered Sunday’s game as a heavy favorite, which is why the loss was so surprising. Saints defensive coordinator Dennis Allen, who was acting head coach with Sean Payton on the COVID list, had Brady and company totally figured out.