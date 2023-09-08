 Skip to main content
Friday, September 8, 2023

Report reveals Buccaneers’ stance on Mike Evans contract extension

September 8, 2023
by Grey Papke
Mike Evans points during a game

Oct 24, 2021; Tampa, Florida, USA; Tampa Bay Buccaneers wide receiver Mike Evans (13) reacts after catching a pass in the first half against the Chicago Bears at Raymond James Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Nathan Ray Seebeck-USA TODAY Sports

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers are almost out of time if they want to reach a long-term contract agreement with wide receiver Mike Evans, but it sounds like the team has no urgency to do so.

The Buccaneers have no plans to give Evans an extension despite valuing him highly, according to Dianna Russini of The Athletic. Evans wants to end his career with the team, but there appears to be no momentum toward a deal at all.

Evans had previously set a Saturday deadline to get a deal done, but it does not sound like the two sides are even doing much negotiation. The Buccaneers simply appear unlikely to want to give Evans the sort of contract he is asking for.

Evans is in the final season of a 5-year, $82.5 million contract he signed with the Bucs in 2018. The 30-year-old has at least 1,000 receiving yards in each of his nine NFL seasons, all of them with Tampa Bay.

