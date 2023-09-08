Report reveals Buccaneers’ stance on Mike Evans contract extension

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers are almost out of time if they want to reach a long-term contract agreement with wide receiver Mike Evans, but it sounds like the team has no urgency to do so.

The Buccaneers have no plans to give Evans an extension despite valuing him highly, according to Dianna Russini of The Athletic. Evans wants to end his career with the team, but there appears to be no momentum toward a deal at all.

WR Mike Evans —who wants to finish his career a Tampa Bay Buc—gave the team a deadline of 9/9/23 to offer a contract extension. While the team values Evans, there are no plans for an extension at this time, per league sources. — Dianna Russini (@DMRussini) September 8, 2023

Evans had previously set a Saturday deadline to get a deal done, but it does not sound like the two sides are even doing much negotiation. The Buccaneers simply appear unlikely to want to give Evans the sort of contract he is asking for.

Evans is in the final season of a 5-year, $82.5 million contract he signed with the Bucs in 2018. The 30-year-old has at least 1,000 receiving yards in each of his nine NFL seasons, all of them with Tampa Bay.