Mike Evans likely to leave Buccaneers after season

Mike Evans is entering the 10th year of what many would call a criminally underrated run with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, and it may be coming to an end in the near future.

Evans is in the final season of a 5-year, $82.5 million contract he signed with the Bucs in 2018. Rick Stroud of the Tampa Bay Times reported on Thursday that negotiations regarding an extension are “at an impasse” and that Evans is likely to leave Tampa Bay after the season.

Evans’ agents addressed the situation on Friday with a statement to ESPN’s Adam Schefter. They said they will not continue contract negotiations after the start of the regular season.

“We have been working on extending Mike’s career with the Bucs for over a year, and we want the fans to know this is not a tactic and the ball is in the owner’s court,” the statement read. “That said, we are giving the Bucs until the start of the regular season to make him a Buc for Life, and if that cannot happen, 100 percent of Mike’s focus will be on football and his future and where he can continue to make an impact.”

According to Stroud, Evans is seeking a contract similar to the 3-year, $80.1 million extension Cooper Kupp signed with the Los Angeles Rams last offseason. That deal included $75 million in guaranteed money.

With the Bucs having moved on from the Tom Brady era, they may not want to pay top dollar to a wide receiver who is on the wrong side of 30. Evans celebrated his 30th birthday on Aug. 21.

Evans has had at least 1,000 yards receiving in each of his nine season with the Buccaneers. That is a record for consecutive 1,000-yard seasons to begin an NFL career. Jerry Rice holds the record for most consecutive 1,000-yard seasons overall with 14. Evans holds the Buccaneers record for most career touchdowns with 81.

Though many expect Evans to take a step back without Brady, he has managed to play at a high level with several different quarterbacks over the past decade. He also seems surprisingly confident in the team’s offense heading into 2023.