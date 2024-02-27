Buccaneers release 2-time Pro Bowl player

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers are parting ways with a key defensive player.

The Buccaneers have informed veteran linebacker Shaq Barrett that he will be released, according to multiple reports. Barrett had one year remaining on the four-year extension he signed in 2021 and was owed a $15 million bonus next month.

Barrett, 31, has been with the Buccaneers since 2019. He had a career-high 19.5 sacks that year and has been one of the team’s most productive players. Barrett had 52 tackles, 4.5 sacks and 3 forced fumbles in 16 games last season.

The decision to release Barrett is not all that surprising. The Bucs are looking for ways to free up money so they can re-sign both Baker Mayfield and Mike Evans. They seem to be making progress on that front.