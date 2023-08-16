 Skip to main content
Larry Brown Sports Tagline. Brown Bag it, Baby.
#pounditWednesday, August 16, 2023

Buccaneers reportedly lose key player for entire season

August 16, 2023
by Steve DelVecchio
Read
Russell Gage smiles on the sideline

Oct 23, 2022; Charlotte, North Carolina, USA; Tampa Bay Buccaneers wide receiver Russell Gage (17) before the game at Bank of America Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Bob Donnan-USA TODAY Sports

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers will have to replace one of their top wide receivers heading into the 2023 season.

Veteran wideout Russell Gage left practice on Wednesday after he suffered a non-contact knee injury. Bucs head coach Todd Bowles told reporters that the injury appeared “pretty serous.”

According to Ian Rapoport and Mike Garafolo of NFL Media, the belief is that Gage will not return this season.

Gage signed a 3-year, $30 million contract with the Buccaneers prior to last season. He appeared in 13 games and had 51 catches for 426 yards and a career-high 5 touchdowns.

The 27-year-old Gage took a pay cut to remain with Tampa Bay this offseason. He was expected to serve as the team’s No. 3 wide receiver behind Mike Evans and Chris Godwin.

Gage suffered a frightening injury during the Bucs’ playoff loss to the Dallas Cowboys last year, but he was able to make a full recovery. The latest injury is a tough break for him and the team.

Article Tags

Russell GageTampa Bay Buccaneers
.

Subscribe and Listen to the Podcast!

Sports News Minute Podcast
comments powered by Disqus