Buccaneers reportedly lose key player for entire season

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers will have to replace one of their top wide receivers heading into the 2023 season.

Veteran wideout Russell Gage left practice on Wednesday after he suffered a non-contact knee injury. Bucs head coach Todd Bowles told reporters that the injury appeared “pretty serous.”

According to Ian Rapoport and Mike Garafolo of NFL Media, the belief is that Gage will not return this season.

#Bucs WR Russell Gage suffered a non-contact knee injury during today's joint practice with the #Jets and the belief heading into exams is that the severe injury will end his season, per me and @MikeGarafolo. A hit to WR depth and crushing for Gage. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) August 16, 2023

Gage signed a 3-year, $30 million contract with the Buccaneers prior to last season. He appeared in 13 games and had 51 catches for 426 yards and a career-high 5 touchdowns.

The 27-year-old Gage took a pay cut to remain with Tampa Bay this offseason. He was expected to serve as the team’s No. 3 wide receiver behind Mike Evans and Chris Godwin.

Gage suffered a frightening injury during the Bucs’ playoff loss to the Dallas Cowboys last year, but he was able to make a full recovery. The latest injury is a tough break for him and the team.