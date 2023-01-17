Russell Gage provides update after frightening injury

Russell Gage left Monday night’s game between the Dallas Cowboys and Tampa Bay Buccaneers after he suffered a frightening injury, but fortunately the veteran wide receiver appears to be doing well.

Gage was carted off the field late in the fourth quarter of Tampa Bay’s 31-14 loss after his neck bent awkwardly on a hit from Cowboys safety Donovan Wilson. He tried to get up after the play but looked like he was unable to, at which point trainers rushed out. You can see the hit here, but beware that it could be disturbing.

Bucs head coach Todd Bowles said after the game that Gage suffered a concussion and would undergo tests on his neck at the hospital. On Tuesday, Gage provided a first-hand update on his Twitter account. The 26-year-old said he is “doing great and in great spirits!”

I appreciate all of the texts, calls, thoughts and prayers you all have expressed towards my family and I. I just wanted to let you all know that I’m doing great and in great spirits! Thank you! — Russell Gage Jr. (@GageRussell) January 17, 2023

That is excellent news. It was only natural for the Gage injury to remind onlookers of the terrifying situation two weeks prior when Damar Hamlin collapsed on the field, so Gage’s update was a relief.

Gage had two catches for 10 yards prior to exiting the game. He finished the regular season with 51 receptions for 426 yards and 5 touchdowns. He is under contract with the Bucs through 2024.