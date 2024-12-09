Bucs lose All-Pro player for multiple games due to injury

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers took control of first place in the NFC South on Sunday, but they lost another key player in the process.

Antoine Winfield Jr. suffered a right knee injury during the first half of the Buccaneers’ 28-13 win over the Las Vegas Raiders at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Fla. The safety left the game and did not return.

On Monday, Bucs head coach Todd Bowles said Winfield has a knee sprain and will miss multiple games.

Bucs All-Pro safety Antoine Winfield Jr. has a knee sprain and is going to be out a couple of weeks, coach Todd Bowles said. The Bucs are already down two safeties in Jordan Whitehead and Mike Edwards. — JennaLaineESPN (@JennaLaineESPN) December 9, 2024

That is a major blow to Tampa Bay’s defense.

Winfield, who has already missed time this season with a foot injury, played in all 17 games for the Buccaneers a year ago. He was named a First-team All-Pro after recording 122 total tackles, 12 passes defended and 3 interceptions. The 26-year-old Winfield also made the Pro Bowl in 2021.

The Bucs improved to 7-6 with their win over Las Vegas. They now have games remaining against the Los Angeles Chargers, Dallas Cowboys, Carolina Panthers and New Orleans Saints. The schedule is not all that tough, but Tampa Bay will need players to step up in Winfield’s absence.