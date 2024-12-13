NFC contender listed as favorite to sign Odell Beckham Jr.

Odell Beckham Jr. has an opportunity for a fresh start after he was waived by the Miami Dolphins on Friday, and an NFC contender is currently the betting favorite to sign him.

Beckham is expected to clear waivers on Monday, at which point he would be be free to sign with any team. SportsBetting.ag has listed odds for which team is most likely to sign Beckham if the veteran wide receiver plays again this season. The Tampa Bay Buccaneers top the list at 3/1.

The team that is viewed as the next-most likely suitor for Beckham is the Washington Commanders. Here are the teams with odds of 14/1 or better:

Tampa Bay Buccaneers 3/1

Washington Commanders 7/2

Kansas City Chiefs 4/1

Denver Broncos 6/1

Pittsburgh Steelers 7/1

Indianapolis Colts 8/1

Los Angeles Chargers 10/1

Atlanta Falcons 12/1

Seattle Seahawks 12/1

Los Angeles Rams 14/1

The Buccaneers have been thin at wide receiver since Chris Godwin suffered a season-ending ankle injury in Week 7. Mike Evans has also missed time with a hamstring injury, and he has still been limited in practice.

Tampa Bay is 7-6 and in first place in the NFC South heading into Week 15, so they are hoping to make a playoff run. It is unclear if they would view Beckham as being a worthy — even if inexpensive — addition.

Another team that might make sense for OBJ is the Steelers, though they are only listed with 7/1 odds. George Pickens has been nursing a hamstring injury, and Pittsburgh does not have much depth at the position.

Of course, it is entirely possible that the 32-year-old Beckham will not land another job this season. He had just 9 catches for 55 yards in 9 games with the Dolphins. His season debut was also delayed a bit because of his latest injury.