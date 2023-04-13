Buccaneers high on 1 top QB in NFL Draft?

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers signed Baker Mayfield this offseason to compete for a starting job, but there is increasing chatter that they may be targeting one of the top quarterbacks in the NFL Draft.

The Bucs on Wednesday hosted former Kentucky quarterback Will Levis for a visit. Their interest seems legitimate, but they currently have the 19th overall pick in the draft. Ian Rapoport of NFL Media did not rule out Tampa Bay trading up to get Levis.

“They pick 19th. So, presumably, if they’re interested in Will Levis and they believe he is their future at quarterback and a future franchise guy, then they might have to trade up for him,” Rapoport said. “Or, it could be a situation where somehow, someway, Will Levis kind of slips through the cracks and ends up similar to what happened with Mac Jones and the Patriots and Kenny Pickett with the Steelers — they just sit there and take him.”

We have also seen a few rumors that the Bucs are extremely high on Levis.

Many analysts expect Levis to be taken in the top 10. The first two quarterbacks off the board will likely be Bryce Young and CJ Stroud (in no particular order), but either Levis or Florida’s Anthony Richardson could go next.

Mayfield signed a one-year deal with the Bucs that is worth up to $8.5 million. That is hardly top-tier starter money, but some people close to the team believe the signing will wind up being a huge one.

It seems unlikely that the Buccaneers will trade up to get Levis. Like Rapoport said, they could be tempted to take him if he falls to No. 19.