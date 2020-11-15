Bucs’ Jaydon Mickens rips ‘bulls—‘ COVID-19 protocols in Instagram video

Tampa Bay Buccaneers wide receiver Jaydon Mickens will not play in Sunday’s game against the Carolina Panthers, as he was placed on the reserve/COVID-19 list on Saturday. He clearly feels well enough to play, however, which has left him frustrated.

Mickens posted a video on his Instagram story Sunday in which ripped the NFL for ruling him ineligible.

“I’m getting ready to watch the game. I ain’t hurt, there ain’t nothing wrong with me,” Mickens said. “If you don’t understand why I’m playing just go look it up. It’s some bulls—.”

Mickens, who is Tampa Bay’s primary kick and punt returner, did not travel with the team to Carolina. He must isolate for five days and be cleared in COVID-19 testing in order to return.

It’s unclear if Mickens tested positive for the coronavirus, but it seems more likely that he was placed on the reserve/COVID-19 list as a result of contact tracing. He is not the first player to sound off about COVID-19 protocols this season.