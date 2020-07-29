Bucs TE Cameron Brate reveals he had coronavirus

Tampa Bay Buccaneers tight end Cameron Brate revealed on Wednesday that he has recovered from the coronavirus, which led to another round of criticism for Tom Brady.

In a video he shared on Instagram, Brate said he is fully recovered from COVID-19 and encouraged people to donate plasma to help fight the virus in others who contract it.

What does that have to do with Brady? Last month, Brady and several Buccaneers teammates got together for workouts despite the NFLPA’s medical director, Dr. Thom Mayer, advising players against it. Brady and his teammates continued to work out together, and Brady posted a quote on Instagram that appeared to be a response to Mayer’s advice.

Brate was one of the players who was frequently spotted working out with Brady and the Bucs. It’s not known if Brate was the only player who tested positive for COVID-19 or if he had it during the practices.