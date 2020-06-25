Did Tom Brady respond on Instagram to coronavirus critics?

Tom Brady posted a message on his Instagram story Thursday that some are interpreting as a response to criticism he’s received for continuing to hold workouts with his Tampa Bay Buccaneers teammates.

The NFLPA’s medical director, Dr. Thom Mayer, put out a statement over the weekend advising players not to work out together.

A message to players from NFLPA Medical Director, Dr. Thom Mayer: pic.twitter.com/4IGlEBhRr9 — NFLPA (@NFLPA) June 20, 2020

The statement was advice, not a mandate, and it’s something Brady and his teammates are not following. They continue to work out together and train in Florida as they prepare for the upcoming season.

On Thursday, Brady posted an FDR quote: “only thing we have to fear, is fear itself” on Instagram, which some are interpreting as a response.

Another quote on Instagram from Tom Brady, again practicing with Bucs teammates in Tampa today after NFLPA medical director recommended players not to practice in groups: pic.twitter.com/2wqVT7hN8c — Greg Auman (@gregauman) June 25, 2020

Maybe Brady just likes the quote and wanted to share it. Maybe it’s unrelated to his workouts. But some think it has to do with his and his teammates’ mentality behind working out despite the coronavirus pandemic. Perhaps he has his teammates have analyzed the statistics and feel they are at a very low risk of suffering significant health consequences, and have weighed that against their desire to improve as players and a team, and decided to continue their workouts.

The Bucs reportedly feel it’s up to the players to decide what to do so long as they’re not breaking laws.

The workouts continue for Tom Brady and Bucs teammates. The team isn’t officially commenting, but those I talked to in the organization feel as long as they’re not breaking any laws or ordinances, it’s up to them. Pics from Brady and Sean Murphy-Bunting’s Instagram. pic.twitter.com/tyeluabchx — JennaLaineESPN (@JennaLaineESPN) June 25, 2020

Brady signed with the Bucs in March and likely feels heightened motivation to learn a new system and form cohesion with his new teammates while working on a limited time schedule before the season begins. He reportedly is already being embraced as a team leader.

