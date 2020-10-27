Budda Baker was mic’d up on incredible DK Metcalf play

Budda Baker was wearing a microphone when DK Metcalf somehow chased him down after an interception on Sunday night, and the Arizona Cardinals defensive back reacted the same way the rest of us did.

Baker intercepted a pass from Seattle Seahawks quarterback Russell Wilson near the goal line in the second quarter. It looked like he had an easy pick-six, but Metcalf turned on the jets and chased him down. Baker had nearly a 10-yard head start on Metcalf, and the mic’d-up clip of shows Baker was surprised the receiver caught him.

"How did he catch me?!"@buddabaker32 was mic'd up for our OT thriller vs. the Seahawks. — Arizona Cardinals (@AZCardinals) October 27, 2020

“How’d he catch my a–?” Baker asked his teammates. “I was tired as hell, boy. He ran me the f— down.”

There’s nothing you can do but tip your hat in a situation like that. Metcalf didn’t give up on the play, and the Seahawks ended up stopping the Cardinals inside the 10-yard line and turning them over on downs.

Baker also had an awesome tweet about the play, so you know it’s one he is never going to forget.