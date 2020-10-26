Budda Baker has great response to DK Metcalf chasing him down

DK Metcalf was bottled up by Patrick Peterson and the Arizona Cardinals’ defense on Sunday night, but he still managed to make one of the most important plays of the game without even touching the ball. Just ask Budda Baker.

Baker intercepted a pass from Russell Wilson near the goal line in the second quarter. It looked like he had an easy pick-six, but Metcalf turned on the jets and chased him down. After the Seattle Seahawks beat the Cardinals in overtime, Baker had a great tweet about the play.

“DK HAWKED MY A– (tweet censored by LBS) … #RESPECT,” Metcalf wrote.

Baker had nearly a 10-yard head start on Metcalf, but Metcalf was still able to run him down after about 90 yards. You can watch the incredible play here.

Metcalf’s hustle paid off in a huge way, as the Seahawks stopped the Cardinals on the ensuing possession and turned them over on downs. It’s not uncommon to see wide receivers and other offensive players give up after interceptions, but what Metclaf did was the exact opposite. You can understand why even Baker was impressed.