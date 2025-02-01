Bills star gives blunt answer on officiating controversy

There is a persistent controversy surrounding NFL referees and more specifically, their impact during Kansas City Chiefs games. But at least one Buffalo Bills player isn’t trying to hear that as an excuse.

During a recent appearance on Sleeper’s “Kickin’ It With Dee” podcast, Bills running back James Cook was asked about the bad calls and missed calls. His response was about as blunt and real as it gets.

“At the end of the day, as a man, you got to come in there ready to go. Like f–k that ref s–t. You feel me? Like straight up. You gotta come into that b—h ready to go; ready to play,” Cook said. “Don’t give a ref nothing to call.”

During the Bills’ 32-29 loss to the Chiefs in the AFC Championship Game, there were multiple moments that fans and analysts called out as suspect. Most notable was a fourth-and-inches QB sneak in the fourth quarter where Josh Allen was ruled short. Multiple angles appeared to show he had picked up the first down.

There was also a moment in the second quarter when Chiefs wide receiver Xavier Worthy made a simultaneous catch with Bills safety Cole Bishop. Bishop initially appeared to have the ball and then it clearly hit the ground. Ultimately, referees gave Worthy the catch and the Chiefs a first down inside the 10-yard line.

Despite those questionable rulings, the Bills had several opportunities to put the game away and failed to do so. And for that reason, Cook isn’t interested in scapegoating the officials.