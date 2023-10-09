 Skip to main content
Bills sign former All-Pro DB to address injury issues

October 9, 2023
by Grey Papke
The Buffalo Bills are trying to bolster their secondary by adding a former All-Pro to their ranks.

The Bills are set to sign veteran cornerback Josh Norman, according to multiple reports. Tom Pelissero of NFL Network added that, at least initially, Norman will be signed to the team’s practice squad.

Norman has not played this season, and he saw his last action in a brief stint with the Carolina Panthers last season. He was a member of the Bills in 2020, when he played nine games for the team without making a major contribution.

The Bills lost cornerback Tre’Davious White to a season-ending injury in Week 4, so the team was in the market for help at defensive back. Norman has been with the team before and has plenty of experience, though he probably cannot be counted on to contribute a great deal at this stage of his career.

