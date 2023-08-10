Ex-NFL DB Buster Skrine arrested over alleged banking scheme

Former NFL cornerback Buster Skrine is in some serious legal trouble north of the border.

Skrine was arrested in Canada on Wednesday on charges related to fraud. Police in the Regional Municipality of Durham told CP24 in Toronto that Skrine allegedly used fraudulent checks to withdraw more than $100,000 in cash from numerous banks.

Skrine, whose real name is Darryl Skrine, was arrested at Pearson International Airport after investigators were informed he had made plans to return to the United States.

Authorities began investigating Skrine in July. His alleged transactions took place between Summer 2022 and last month, according to police. Sgt. Joanne Bortoluss told CP24 that Skrine tried to use his status as a former NFL player to his advantage.

“He did use his position as a former NFL player to the banks as he was depositing the checks,” Bortoluss said. “The investigators are still going through the evidence that they have. If that evidence leads to grounds for additional charges then additional charges would be laid. However, that part of the investigation is still ongoing.”

The 34-year-old Skrine is accused of illegally obtaining money from at least four different financial institutions. He is facing 15 charges, including four counts of fraud over $5,000.

Skrine played for the Tennessee Titans in 2021 before retiring last year. He was drafted by the Cleveland Browns in the fifth round in 2011 and went on to play for the New York Jets, Chicago Bears, San Francisco 49ers and then Titans. Skrine finished his career with 10 interceptions.

It is unclear what Skrine’s financial situation was at the time he committed the alleged fraud, but the former University of Tennessee Chattanooga star made more than $40 million on the field during his career.