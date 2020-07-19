Report: Byron Jones led idea for NFL player tweetstorm

NFL players launched a coordinated social media effort to push for strong health and safety protocols for a 2020 season on Sunday, and we now know whose idea it was.

Miami Dolphins cornerback Byron Jones made the suggestion on a call with player reps in a bid to spread the message that players are eager to play, but simply want the league to work to ensure their safety when they do.

A note on this afternoon's NFL player tweetstorm: I'm told the idea came from Dolphins CB Byron Jones, who suggested it on a player reps' call as a way of getting out the message that players aren't just trying to get out of camp. "We want to play, let's just make it safe." — Dan Graziano (@DanGrazianoESPN) July 19, 2020

It’s clear that players quickly signed on to Jones’ idea. Dozens of players, including many of the league’s biggest names, pushed messages using the hashtag #WeWantToPlay to pressure the NFL and rally support for their demands.

Training camp remains scheduled to open on July 28. The NFL and NFLPA continue to negotiate health and safety protocols, as well as hotly contested economic proposals.