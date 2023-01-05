Byron Leftwich has questionable quote about Buccaneers’ offense

Tampa Bay Buccaneers offensive coordinator Byron Leftwich had a bizarre way of defending his unit’s performance so far this season.

The Buccaneers have been middling on offense in 2022, but Leftwich does not see it that way. On Thursday, he cited the team’s standing as the 11th-best offense in the league in terms of total yardage to argue that things have not quite been as bad as they look.

Byron Leftwich on the Bucs offense this season: "I know it looks bad to everybody, but I think we're the 12th-best offense in the league. Ain't that something? We still have a long way to go." Bucs rank 11th in total yards, but 24th in total scoring. — Greg Auman (@gregauman) January 5, 2023

The Buccaneers are 11th in total yards, but 24th in points scored. Many would argue that the latter statistic is a much better way of gauging what the Bucs have done this year, and it does not paint a pretty picture.

Leftwich’s press conference answers have not been terribly popular among some fans this year. These will not be either. The Buccaneers are going to the playoffs as division champions, but there remains a sense that they have underachieved this year, particularly on offense. That Leftwich does not seem to share that feeling will trouble some.