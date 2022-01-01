Byron Leftwich criticizes reporter for question about Jaguars job

Byron Leftwich has frequently been linked to the Jacksonville Jaguars head coaching job, and he’s been questioned about it accordingly. The Tampa Bay Buccaneers offensive coordinator simply is not interested in hearing it anymore.

Leftwich on Thursday was asked about the Jaguars opening during his weekly press conference, and he offered a fairly sharp rebuke to the reporter asking. Leftwich called it “disrespectful” to the Buccaneers’ upcoming opponent, the New York Jets, to focus on the Jaguars at this time.

“I really think it’s disrespectful to the Jets and whoever you’re playing that week when you’re talking about things that really has nothing to do with Sunday’s game,” Leftwich said, via Jenna Lemoncelli of the New York Post.

The questions will inevitably keep coming Leftwich’s way. He is a former Jaguars quarterback and is increasingly seen as ready for a head coaching job. He was a bit more relaxed when asked about it previously, but he’s not really in the mood anymore.