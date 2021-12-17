Video: Byron Leftwich not in the mood for questions about Jaguars job

Tampa Bay Buccaneers offensive coordinator Byron Leftwich is a rising star in NFL coaching circles. For that reason, it was perhaps inevitable that his name would be linked to the Jacksonville Jaguars’ head coach position, especially since he spent much of his career there.

Leftwich was asked about the Jaguars’ opening at his press conference on Thursday. He responded by getting up and laughing as he walked out, adding that he was “trying to win the division.”

This was just after Bucs PR said “last question…” Byron Leftwich was asked about the opening for the Jaguars’ head coaching position. As he was walking off he said, “I’m trying to win the division.” pic.twitter.com/HMqN5NIMCd — JennaLaineESPN (@JennaLaineESPN) December 16, 2021

Reporters had already been told the next question to Leftwich would be the last one, so it was not as if he was storming out prematurely. Plus, judging from the smile on his face, he found the exchange somewhat funny, unlike another prominent coach.

Leftwich played for the Jaguars from 2003 to 2006, and has reportedly been eyed for at least one college job. He’ll probably be asked about the Jacksonville job again before all is said and done.