 Skip to main content
Larry Brown Sports Tagline. Brown Bag it, Baby.
#pounditThursday, December 16, 2021

Video: Byron Leftwich not in the mood for questions about Jaguars job

December 16, 2021
by Grey Papke

Byron Leftwich

Tampa Bay Buccaneers offensive coordinator Byron Leftwich is a rising star in NFL coaching circles. For that reason, it was perhaps inevitable that his name would be linked to the Jacksonville Jaguars’ head coach position, especially since he spent much of his career there.

Leftwich was asked about the Jaguars’ opening at his press conference on Thursday. He responded by getting up and laughing as he walked out, adding that he was “trying to win the division.”

Reporters had already been told the next question to Leftwich would be the last one, so it was not as if he was storming out prematurely. Plus, judging from the smile on his face, he found the exchange somewhat funny, unlike another prominent coach.

Leftwich played for the Jaguars from 2003 to 2006, and has reportedly been eyed for at least one college job. He’ll probably be asked about the Jacksonville job again before all is said and done.

.

Subscribe and Listen to the Podcast!

Sports News Minute Podcast
comments powered by Disqus