Cade York got bailed out by Joe Burrow, Bengals

Cade York should be thanking his lucky starts.

York was bailed out by Joe Burrow and his Cincinnati Bengals teammates from being a huge scapegoat on Saturday night. Cincinnati defeated the Denver Broncos 30-24 at Paycor Stadium in Cincinnati, Ohio, to remain in the playoff race. Their playoff hopes were almost crushed on a doink by York.

The two teams had traded possessions in overtime without scoring, and the Bengals got the ball at their 46. They moved it to the Denver 15 with 2:49 left in overtime and had York attempt a 33-yard field goal to win it. York pulled his field goal attempt left and it hit off the upright for a miss.

BENGALS MISS THE FIELD GOAL IN OT.

That gave the ball back to the Broncos, who went 3-and-out for the second straight possession. The Bengals got the ball back, and this time, Burrow finished off the drive with a touchdown pass to Tee Higgins to win the game.

Burrow had a monster game and went 39/49 for 412 yards with 3 touchdowns. He also rushed for a score. All three of Burrow’s touchdown passes went to Tee Higgins, who finished with 11 catches for 131 yards.

York went 1/2 on field goals and 3/3 on extra point attempts. He has missed two field goals and an extra point in four games with Cincinnati this season. He’s very lucky that his team came back to win the game and keep themselves alive in the playoff race. Had they lost or tied Denver, their postseason hopes would have ended.