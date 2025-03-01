Xavier Worthy sends clear message about his NFL Combine record

Xavier Worthy is taking a victory lap over the 40-yard dash numbers at the 2025 NFL Combine.

Worthy’s record 40 time of 4.21 held up on Saturday as wide receivers and running backs did drills in Indianapolis. The Kansas City Chiefs receiver’s social media activity made it quite clear that he was keeping tabs on that record, too.

In a post on X, Worthy sent a message to his would-be challengers, none of whom failed to break his record.

Mar 1, 2024; Indianapolis, IN, USA; Texas wide receiver Xavier Worthy (WO40) talks to the media during the 2024 NFL Combine at Lucas Oil Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Trevor Ruszkowski-USA TODAY Sports

“There’s fast then there’s me,” Worthy wrote.

There’s fast then there’s me. — Z A Y 🖤 (@XavierWorthy) March 1, 2025

Worthy took it a step further in a post to his Instagram story. He taunted former Texas teammate Jaydon Blue, who clocked in with an official time of 4.38 seconds.

“Respect those who come before you,” Worthy wrote.

Xavier Worthy’s reaction to Jaydon Blue running 4.3 after saying he was coming for Worthy’s record



“Respect those who come before you”



Friendly banter between the former teammates #HookEm | #Texas pic.twitter.com/QnTQPkq2wE — Cory Mose (@Cory_Mose) March 1, 2025

Blue had said previously he believed he would be able to break Worthy’s record. So did Texas wide receiver Isaiah Bond, but that did not work out well for him, either.

Several players got within a tenth of a second of Worthy’s mark, but not much closer than that. Kentucky cornerback Maxwell Hairston came closest to besting Worthy, but he came in at 4.28 seconds. Texas receiver Matthew Golden was the fastest offensive player at 4.29 seconds.

Worthy’s record run last year (video here) helped him become a first-round pick. Golden is the most likely receiver to get a similar jump this year, but Worthy still stands alone, as he will gladly tell you.