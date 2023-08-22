Caleb Farley’s father killed in explosion at Titans CB’s home

A home owned by Tennessee Titans cornerback Caleb Farley exploded on Monday, and his father was killed in the blast.

Authorities said that Farley’s father, 61-year-old Robert M. Farley, was found dead Tuesday morning in a search of the debris at a home owned by Farley in Lake Norman, North Carolina.

First responders arrived at the scene at around midnight Monday night and found one other victim, later identified as 25-year-old Christian Rogers, exiting the collapsed home. Rogers was transported to a local hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. Rogers is said to be friends with Farley.

Aerial footage of the scene captured by Queen City News in North Carolina showed the home completely destroyed and reduced to rubble.

Farley was at the scene speaking with authorities on Tuesday. Titans head coach Mike Vrabel said the team is going to “do everything we can to support him emotionally.” Star running back Travis Henry described the incident as “tragic.”

“We were the last ones in the locker room last night just hanging around,” Henry said. “I’m praying for his family. It’s a tragic situation. I couldn’t describe the way he probably feels right now.”

Farley was drafted 22nd overall by the Titans out of Virginia Tech in 2021. He was placed on injured reserve last November with a back injury. Farley has 14 total tackles in 12 games in his NFL career.