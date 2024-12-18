Caleb Williams criticized over his body language during games

Caleb Williams has had a tough rookie season with the Chicago Bears, and some people feel the quarterback is not doing a good enough job of hiding that.

After an impressive 3-2 start to the year, the Bears have lost eight straight games heading into a Week 16 matchup with the Detroit Lions. Williams took a physical beating in Monday night’s 30-12 loss to the Minnesota Vikings, and even ESPN analyst Troy Aikman observed that the No. 1 overall pick looked “defeated.”

Williams appeared to be in pain after taking a huge hit in the second half. He even laid down sideways on the bench at one point. You can see the video here.

Some observers have noted that Williams displayed the same body language when things weren’t going well for him both at Oklahoma and USC.

The USC screenshot is from when Williams infamously climbed into the stands and cried in his mother’s arms after a loss to Washington.

While it appeared Williams’ body language on Monday night was the result of physical pain, former NFL linebacker Emmanuel Acho still found it unacceptable. Acho blasted Williams during Tuesday’s episode of “The Facility” on FS1.

“Caleb, you not a damsel! You not in distress! We do not feel sorry for you,” Acho said. “It is the National Football League. Caleb Williams’ body language is starting to become not just concerning, but irritating. … It’s as if Caleb Williams expects us to feel sorry for him. (Monday) night during the game, yes, he took a hard hit. We’ve all taken hard hits before. Why you sitting there laying on the bench like somebody’s gonna come pick you up? Nobody’s coming to rescue you, Caleb Williams.”

“Caleb Williams’ body language is starting to become not just concerning, but irritating.” — @EmmanuelAcho pic.twitter.com/hsch0Ntyet — The Facility (@TheFacilityFS1) December 17, 2024

Keep in mind that Williams also recently had a depressing quote about how the Bears’ season has gone.

Williams has been sacked 58 times this season and hit more than 90, which is behind only Joe Burrow and Patrick Mahomes. There is no question his body has been put through a lot, but that is true of most NFL quarterbacks.

Part of being successful in the NFL is learning how to lose. Williams has done plenty of that in his first season, but some feel he needs to put on a braver face when things are not going well.