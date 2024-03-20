Caleb Williams gave love to one of his possible future teammates at USC Pro Day

Caleb Williams on Wednesday gave love to a player who very likely will be his future teammate.

Williams worked out at USC’s Pro Day on the school’s campus on Wednesday. While walking out to the field before his workout, Williams saw Keenan Allen. Allen, who played for the Chargers from 2013-2023, was recently acquired by the Bears in a trade.

Allen was wearing Bears gear and gave a hug to Williams, who quite likely will be his future quarterback in Chicago.

Caleb Williams (@CALEBcsw ) arrives at USC pro day AND greets former Charger WR Keenan Allen (@Keenan13Allen). I’m sure these two are going to connect a lot more with the Chicago Bears this season. More tonight at 10:45pm on @SportsCentralLA pic.twitter.com/tK2Oz3J82w — Darren M. Haynes (@DarrenMHaynes) March 20, 2024

Williams is widely expected to become the No. 1 overall pick in April’s NFL Draft. The Bears traded quarterback Justin Fields to the Pittsburgh Steelers, ostensibly to make room for their future starter. The team has also been adding offensive players, such as running back D’Andre Swift, tight end Gerald Everett and center Coleman Shelton.

Williams and Allen may have several more embraces to come in the future.