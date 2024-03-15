Bears pull off major trade for 6-time Pro Bowl WR

The Chicago Bears pulled off a major move on Thursday.

The Bears acquired wide receiver Keenan Allen in a trade with the Los Angeles Chargers. The Bears are sending the Chargers a 4th-round pick for Allen.

Scoopage… Bears have traded for WR Keenan Allen sending Chargers a fourth rounder. @NFLonFOX — Jay Glazer (@JayGlazer) March 15, 2024

That seems like a really cheap price for Alle. But a big reason for that is the amount Allen is set to earn in 2024.

Allen was set to count for over $34 million against the salary cap for the Chargers in 2024. The Chargers had asked him to take a pay cut, and he declined. So the team ended up trading him to Chicago, where he’ll be earning $23.1 million.

The #Chargers approached star WR Keenan Allen about a pay cut today, which he declined. The team then dealt him to the #Bears, who continue to load up. A wild offseason in Chicago. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) March 15, 2024

While Allen refused a pay cut, both Khalil Mack and Joey Bosa restructured their contracts with the team.

The Chargers were in a tough spot with the salary cap and had to create some cost savings. They did that by cutting Mike Williams and now trading Allen.

Maybe the Chargers, who are drafting at No. 5, will be using a high draft pick on a wide receiver for a second year in a row. They probably have some big plans for Quentin Johnson, whom they selected in the first round last year.

Allen has made the Pro Bowl in six of the last seven seasons. He had 108 catches for 1,243 yards and 7 touchdowns last season. This is the Bears’ latest big acquisition this offseason.