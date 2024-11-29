Caleb Williams makes troubling admission about Bears’ botched final play

The Chicago Bears had an inexplicable meltdown on the final drive of their loss to the Detroit Lions on Thursday, and Caleb Williams made a troubling admission about how things ended so poorly for his team.

The Bears were trailing 23-20 late in the fourth quarter at Ford Field in Detroit, Mich. They had the ball at around midfield when they caught a huge break with a defensive pass interference call on 4th-and-14. That set Chicago up at the Lions’ 25-yard line with 46 seconds remaining.

After an incompletion on first down, some confusion forced the Bears to use their second timeout. An illegal use of hands penalty then made it 2nd-and-20 for Chicago, and Williams took a sack to make it 3rd-and-26. The Bears then let 30 seconds come off the clock before getting their next snap off, which was mind-boggling since they had a timeout remaining.

Williams then tried to throw a deep pass to Rome Odunze, but the ball fell incomplete and time expired. The rookie told reporters after the game that he changed the play call from the sideline because he did not think the Bears had enough time to complete a pass and then attempt a field goal.

“I don’t have a microphone to speak to coach or anything like that. There wasn’t like any huge communication in that situation,” Williams said. “You get a call, with that time you gotta try to get the guys back and get everybody lined up so you can go run a play. We got lined up, got the play, and then I made an adjustment because I saw the clock running down, knowing that if we complete a ball inbounds or anything like that, we won’t have time to kick a field go or anything like that.

“So, I made an adjustment. I knew Rome either was gonna be 1-on-1 or he was gonna beat the safety and be 1-on-1 there. I tried to give him a shot. We got the shot and missed.”

Williams’ explanation reflects poorly on everyone. For starters, the Bears’ coaching staff should have been able to get the appropriate play call in on time. The disorganization cost them.

That said, Williams should have just burned the timeout himself if he thought Chicago only had time for one final play. That would have allowed the Bears to at least think things over, even if they wanted to attempt a shot at the end zone rather than a 58-yard field goal to tie. Completely wasting the timeout was inexcusable.

Ultimately, Bears head coach Matt Eberlus has to take responsibility for the disaster. The comments he made about the sequence are not going to help his cause.