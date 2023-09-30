Intriguing NFL GM on hand to watch Caleb Williams

Caleb Williams has a good chance to go No. 1 overall in next year’s NFL Draft if he decides to go pro, so many scouts and executives are checking in on him in 2023. One intriguing name was in attendance to watch him on Saturday.

Denver Broncos general manager George Paton was in attendance Saturday for USC’s game at Colorado. The Broncos are notably off to an 0-3 start.

Broncos GM George Paton watching USC quarterback Caleb Williams 👀#BroncosCountry pic.twitter.com/ipdOlN3U4x — Quentin Sickafoose (@QSickafoose) September 30, 2023

It is not much of a trek from Denver to Boulder, so Paton may well just be checking out what could be a good game with plenty of potential NFL talent on display. Still, given the Broncos’ terrible start, the speculation regarding Russell Wilson’s ability to return to form, and Williams’ presence, this is at least intriguing.

The Broncos have been terrible, but if they are really going to land the No. 1 overall pick, they have some very stiff competition this year.