Everyone made the same joke about Bears during blowout loss to Chiefs

The Chicago Bears are an objectively horrific football team right now, but they are tremendous for content.

The Bears got mauled on Sunday by the Kansas City Chiefs, losing by the final of 41-10 to fall to 0-3 on the year. It was a pathetic performance for Chicago right from the opening whistle as they allowed Patrick Mahomes and Kansas City to hang 34 unanswered points on them by halftime (and eventually fell into a farcical 41-0 hole). On the other side of the ball, Bears quarterback Justin Fields finished with less than 100 passing yards, took three sacks, and threw a pick. Starting running back Khalil Herbert also fumbled the football away on a key play in the second quarter and was bottled up for just 31 rushing yards.

The comically inept performance by the Bears led to everybody making the same joke on X — that reigning Heisman Trophy winner Caleb Williams of USC would rather return to school in 2024 than get drafted by Chicago at No. 1 overall.

Here were some of the funniest tweets (but beware of some bad language).

Caleb Williams deciding what classes to register for next year after watching the Bears game pic.twitter.com/rz66nL9MGS — Barstool Gambling (@stoolgambling) September 24, 2023

Caleb Williams at USC after watching the Bears today pic.twitter.com/wzS5xhrhOZ — BetMGM 🦁 (@BetMGM) September 24, 2023

Caleb Williams watching the #Bears game already knowing he's going back to USC if they get the #1 pick:pic.twitter.com/kVCuLg7CIi — Ken Harris (@kensgotbs) September 24, 2023

Caleb Williams getting drafted by the Bears 🐻 ⬇️ pic.twitter.com/DvB7gDYv6a — 𝐉𝐨𝐡𝐧 𝐆𝐫𝐚𝐲𝐬𝐨𝐧 (@JRGrayson) September 24, 2023

Williams will be draft-eligible next year and is widely projected to be the top overall pick. However, Williams’ father recently warned that the quarterback could decide to return to USC for his senior year if he does not care for the team that lands the No. 1 draft pick.

Indeed, the Bears, whose experiment with Fields is quickly going under, are not making the best impression on Williams (or anyone else for that matter) right now. They have multiple players expressing frustration with the team, coordinators suddenly resigning, and even unforeseen financial Ls arising.

As it stands right now, the Bears are tied with the Minnesota Vikings, Denver Broncos, and Carolina Panthers for the worst record in the NFL (all 0-3). It looks like Williams will have an interesting decision to make as some of those teams look just as incompetent right now too.