 Skip to main content
Larry Brown Sports Tagline. Brown Bag it, Baby.
#pounditSunday, September 24, 2023

Everyone made the same joke about Bears during blowout loss to Chiefs

September 24, 2023
by Darryn Albert
Read
Justin Fields with a headband on

Sep 11, 2022; Chicago, Illinois, USA; Chicago Bears quarterback Justin Fields (1) before the game against the San Francisco 49ers at Soldier Field. Mandatory Credit: Mike Dinovo-USA TODAY Sports

The Chicago Bears are an objectively horrific football team right now, but they are tremendous for content.

The Bears got mauled on Sunday by the Kansas City Chiefs, losing by the final of 41-10 to fall to 0-3 on the year. It was a pathetic performance for Chicago right from the opening whistle as they allowed Patrick Mahomes and Kansas City to hang 34 unanswered points on them by halftime (and eventually fell into a farcical 41-0 hole). On the other side of the ball, Bears quarterback Justin Fields finished with less than 100 passing yards, took three sacks, and threw a pick. Starting running back Khalil Herbert also fumbled the football away on a key play in the second quarter and was bottled up for just 31 rushing yards.

The comically inept performance by the Bears led to everybody making the same joke on X — that reigning Heisman Trophy winner Caleb Williams of USC would rather return to school in 2024 than get drafted by Chicago at No. 1 overall.

Here were some of the funniest tweets (but beware of some bad language).

Williams will be draft-eligible next year and is widely projected to be the top overall pick. However, Williams’ father recently warned that the quarterback could decide to return to USC for his senior year if he does not care for the team that lands the No. 1 draft pick.

Indeed, the Bears, whose experiment with Fields is quickly going under, are not making the best impression on Williams (or anyone else for that matter) right now. They have multiple players expressing frustration with the team, coordinators suddenly resigning, and even unforeseen financial Ls arising.

As it stands right now, the Bears are tied with the Minnesota Vikings, Denver Broncos, and Carolina Panthers for the worst record in the NFL (all 0-3). It looks like Williams will have an interesting decision to make as some of those teams look just as incompetent right now too.

Article Tags

Caleb WilliamsChicago Bears
.

Subscribe and Listen to the Podcast!

Sports News Minute Podcast
comments powered by Disqus