Caleb Williams goes viral for funny reason

Caleb Williams supported the USC women’s basketball team by attending their NCAA Tournament game against Kansas on Monday night, and the quarterback went viral for a funny reason after he was shown on TV.

Williams was shown during the ESPN broadcast of 1-seed USC’s 73-55 win over 8-seed Kansas. The likely future top overall NFL Draft pick was grooving to “I Gotta Feeling” by the Black Eyes Peas. As he was dancing, Williams flashed his pink cell phone case and what appeared to be some sort of small clutch purse.

Many people mocked Williams over his accessories, while others praised him for not caring about the opinion of others. The fan reactions were quite similar to when Williams cried in his mother’s arms following a tough USC loss last season (video here).

Williams is viewed as a lock to be drafted first overall by the Chicago Bears next month. It will be interesting to see how many more viral moments he can create between now and then.