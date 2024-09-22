Caleb Williams makes 1 big change in third NFL game

Caleb Williams has had a disappointing start to his NFL career, and the Chicago Bears quarterback is hoping one big change in Week 3 will help.

Williams decided to wear a wristband to help with playcalling in Sunday’s game against the Indianapolis Colts, according to Stacey Dales of NFL Network.

.@StaceyDales reports that #Bears QB Caleb Williams will wear a wristband today for the first time, with hopes of having a faster and cleaner operation. Smart adjustment. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) September 22, 2024

Williams struggled in last week’s 19-13 loss to the Houston Texans. The former USC star went 23/37 for 174 yards, no touchdowns and 2 interceptions. Williams was also sacked seven times, so Chicago’s offensive line has been a big issue.

If wearing plays on his wrist helps Williams run the offense more smoothly, that could potentially improve his protection as well. One well-known NFL draft bust even said he got flashbacks with the way Williams had to constantly run away from pressure against Houston.

Growing pains were expected for Williams, and the wristband will not be the only adjustment he has to make during his rookie season.