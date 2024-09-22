 Skip to main content
Larry Brown Sports Tagline. Brown Bag it, Baby.
#pounditSunday, September 22, 2024

Caleb Williams makes 1 big change in third NFL game

September 22, 2024
by Steve DelVecchio
Read
Caleb Williams holding his helmet

Aug 17, 2024; Chicago, Illinois, USA; Chicago Bears quarterback Caleb Williams (18) looks on before the game against the Cincinnati Bengals at Soldier Field. Mandatory Credit: Daniel Bartel-USA TODAY Sports

Caleb Williams has had a disappointing start to his NFL career, and the Chicago Bears quarterback is hoping one big change in Week 3 will help.

Williams decided to wear a wristband to help with playcalling in Sunday’s game against the Indianapolis Colts, according to Stacey Dales of NFL Network.

Williams struggled in last week’s 19-13 loss to the Houston Texans. The former USC star went 23/37 for 174 yards, no touchdowns and 2 interceptions. Williams was also sacked seven times, so Chicago’s offensive line has been a big issue.

If wearing plays on his wrist helps Williams run the offense more smoothly, that could potentially improve his protection as well. One well-known NFL draft bust even said he got flashbacks with the way Williams had to constantly run away from pressure against Houston.

Growing pains were expected for Williams, and the wristband will not be the only adjustment he has to make during his rookie season.

Article Tags

Caleb Williams
.

Subscribe and Listen to the Podcast!

Sports News Minute Podcast
comments powered by Disqus