Calvin Johnson appears to have buried hatchet with Lions

Calvin Johnson and his former team, the Detroit Lions, finally appear to be on good terms again.

The retired wide receiver took to Twitter on Wednesday to proudly share that he had returned to Ford Field.

“Back in the Lions Den,” Johnson wrote. “#Megatron #Lions #Detroit”

Johnson, now 36, was one of the greatest players in Lions history. In just nine seasons with the team, he racked up six Pro Bowl appearances and four All-Pro selections. Johnson also led the league in receptions once, receiving touchdowns once, and receiving yards twice (including an NFL-record 1,964 receiving yards in 2012, a mark that still stands today).

But Johnson surprisingly decided to retire at the age of 30 in 2016, sparking a feud with the Lions. The team forced him to pay back a part of his signing bonus after his retirement. They also refused to relinquish Johnson’s rights, making it so Johnson could not play for another team if he ever unretired. Johnson responded with a number of public criticisms of the organization over the years, including making some unsavory revelations about them.

Johnson was inducted into the Pro Football Hall of Fame just a few months ago, and the signs of bad blood with the Lions were still evident at the time. Though Johnson had already been back to Ford Field since his retirement, this kind of public acknowledgement of the Lions certainly makes it seem like tensions have now cooled a bit.

Photo: Dec 27, 2015; Detroit, MI, USA; Detroit Lions wide receiver Calvin Johnson (81) warms up before the game against the San Francisco 49ers at Ford Field. Mandatory Credit: Tim Fuller-USA TODAY Sports