Calvin Johnson to be honored at Lions game despite feud with team

Calvin Johnson has been at odds with the Detroit Lions organization since his retirement, but it sounds like the Hall of Fame wide receiver will put it aside, at least temporarily, later this month.

According to Dave Birkett of the Detroit Free Press, Johnson will be honored at the Lions’ Sept. 26 game against the Baltimore Ravens. Johnson will attend the game and receive his Hall of Fame ring. This comes in spite of the fact that Johnson has been at odds with the Lions over bonus money he was forced to pay back upon retiring.

Calvin Johnson will be back at Ford Field for a game this fall. Johnson, who remains at odds with the organization over financial issues related to his bonus payback, is due to receive his Hall of Fame ring Sept. 26 at the Lions-Ravens game. — Dave Birkett (@davebirkett) September 9, 2021

It sounds like the issues that caused Johnson’s feud with the organization still exist. They certainly did as of July, when Johnson notably did not thank the organization in his Hall of Fame speech. That makes it appear as if this is an opportunity Johnson is taking to greet and thank Lions fans, whom he did thank and praise in that speech.

There had been hints that the Lions, under Sheila Ford Hamp’s ownership, had been working to fix things with Johnson. That may still be true, but it sounds like it hasn’t happened yet despite this upcoming appearance.