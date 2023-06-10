Calvin Johnson volunteers to mentor 1 Lions wide receiver

Calvin Johnson is ready to step up and serve as a mentor for one Detroit Lions wide receiver.

Johnson visited Lions camp on Thursday and took in the team’s practice as he prepares to host a football camp this weekend. In a radio interview with 97.1 The Ticket, Johnson offered up his services as a mentor to second-year wide receiver Jameson Williams, for whom he had plenty of praise.

“I connected with Jamo yesterday really for the first time, and I look forward to being around and being a shoulder for him to lean on,” Johnson said, via Jeff Risdon of Lions Wire. “Extremely talented kid. We saw him when he touched the field last year for the first time. So I look forward to just helping him just build a level of consistency and being the pro that he wants to be. Anything I can do to help him, I’ll do that. I’ll be there.”

Williams could certainly learn something from Johnson, who was one of the most accomplished and gifted receivers of his generation. Considering what Williams has said about Johnson in the past, he is probably majorly excited about the opportunity.

Johnson and the Lions have had a difficult relationship since the wide receiver’s retirement, much of it stemming from withheld bonus money. The wide receiver said recently that the two sides were working on things, and if he is willing to work with one of the team’s potential future stars, things cannot be that toxic.