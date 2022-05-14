Lions rookie chooses meaningful number for rookie minicamp

Jameson Williams’ choice of number in Detroit Lions rookie minicamp should make the team’s fans happy.

The Detroit Lions rookie selected No. 18 for his jersey as he got his first action in with his new team. He said he selected the number as a nod to Calvin Johnson, who wore No. 81 in Detroit, as well as Randy Moss, who wore No. 18 during his stint with the Oakland Raiders.

#Lions WR Jameson Williams is rocking No. 18 during rookie minicamp as a nod to Calvin Johnson (81) and Randy Moss, his favorite player of all-time — who wore it in Oakland. He said he would love to meet Megatron one day. “Hopefully he can give me some of the game,” he said. pic.twitter.com/Mg2jAlIe9f — Eric Woodyard (@E_Woodyard) May 14, 2022

Williams could probably get the meeting with Johnson if he wants it. The former wide receiver infamously feuded with the team following his early retirement in 2015, but some steps appear to have been taken to mend the relationship.

Williams isn’t shying away from expectations in paying tribute to two Hall of Famers with his number. If he turns out to be anywhere near as good as either of them, Lions fans will be thrilled.