Calvin Johnson shares where things stand between him and Lions

Calvin Johnson and the Detroit Lions have had their differences since Johnson retired seven years ago, but it sounds like the two sides have made progress toward reconciling.

Johnson was publicly critical of the Lions years ago after they forced him to give back part of his signing bonus. Johnson said recently that he wants to serve in some sort of coaching or mentor role with the Lions, but he hinted that there were lingering issues.

In an interview with Ryan Glasspiegel of the New York Post that was published on Thursday, Johnson indicated that the relationship between him and the Lions has improved as of late.

“We’re trending up. We’re trying to come together and make something happen,” Johnson said. “Obviously I’d love to be around the team and do more things there and help the guys out. It’s good that we’re moving in the right direction.”

When asked if he wanted to elaborate further, Johnson would only say that he and the Lions are “in the process.”

Johnson notably left the Lions out of his Hall of Fame speech in 2021, which was a clear sign of hard feelings. The relationship has seemingly been up and down since, but the two sides must be making progress. That would be a good thing for the Lions, as Johnson is one of the best players in franchise history.