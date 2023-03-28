Calvin Ridley appears to brag about his gambling in deleted tweet

Calvin Ridley was recently reinstated by the NFL following a lengthy suspension for gambling, but the Jacksonville Jaguars star wants people to know he was pretty successful with the wagers he placed.

Ridley was suspended for the entire 2022 season after an investigation determined that he wagered on NFL games during a five-day period in November 2021. According to reports, Ridley risked $500 each on three separate parlays — a three-teamer, a five-teamer and an eight-teamer. All three included the Atlanta Falcons, his former team. Ridley lost all three parlays.

The Jaguars on Tuesday announced that Ridley will take advantage of a new rule the NFL passed that allows players to wear jersey No. 0. Many fans joked that the jersey number matches the amount Ridley won on his infamous parlays.

Ridley responded to one troll with a tweet that he immediately deleted and likely regrets. You can see a screenshot below:

Here are the screenshots for those who are wondering pic.twitter.com/VTNhxNoZxE — Free Agency Frosty (@FrostyTalksFB) March 28, 2023

“That s— behind me but I won 36k,” Ridley wrote (edited by LBS for profanity).

Ridley reportedly bet upwards of $10,000 on NBA and other games in addition to the parlays. He admitted in a tweet after he was suspended that he bet $1,500, which was likely in reference to the three $500 parlays. If Ridley actually profited $36,000, he must have hit several other bets.

There was a lot of talk about the NFL going overboard with Ridley’s suspension, and most people think it was a bit harsh. Still, it is probably not a good look for him to be bragging about his winnings.