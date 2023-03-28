Calvin Ridley to take advantage of NFL’s new jersey rule

NFL owners on Tuesday approved a rule that will allow players to wear jersey number 0, and one star wide receiver wasted no time taking advantage.

Jacksonville Jaguars receiver Calvin Ridley will make his return to the NFL next season following a lengthy suspension. He will do so while wearing No. 0 on the front and back of his jersey. The Jags announced the news and then tweeted a clever clip to hype up their new wideout.

The Atlanta Falcons traded Ridley to the Jacksonville Jaguars last November. Ridley wore No. 18 in Atlanta.

Ridley was suspended for the entire 2022 season after an investigation determined that he wagered on NFL games during a five-day period in November 2021. That was after he stepped away from the Falcons for mental health reasons.

Ridley had a breakout season in 2020 with 90 catches for 1,374 yards and nine touchdowns. Jacksonville is hoping to see that type of production from No. 0.