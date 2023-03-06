NFL announces decision on Calvin Ridley’s status

Calvin Ridley has not played in the NFL since 2021 after he was suspended indefinitely for gambling on games, but the star wide receiver has officially been given the green light to return.

The NFL on Monday announced that Ridley has been reinstated and can take part in team activities immediately. Ridley had applied for reinstatement on Feb. 15, which was the first day he was eligible to do so.

Ridley was suspended for the entire 2022 season after an investigation determined that he wagered on NFL games during a five-day period in November 2021. That was after he stepped away from the Atlanta Falcons for mental health reasons.

The Falcons traded Ridley to the Jacksonville Jaguars last November for a fifth-round pick in in the upcoming draft and a conditional fourth-round pick in 2024. The Falcons will get the fourth-round pick as long as Ridley ends up on Jacksonville’s roster. The pick will become a third-rounder if Ridley hits certain incentives and a second-rounder if the Jaguars sign him to an extension.

The 28-year-old Ridley had a breakout season in 2020 with 90 catches for 1,374 yards and nine touchdowns. He then played in just five games in 2021 before stepping away for mental health reasons.

Ridley seemed excited about being traded to the Jaguars based on his Twitter reaction. He will now look to revive his career after a long time away.