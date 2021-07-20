Cam Akers to miss 2021 season with torn Achilles

The Los Angeles Rams were dealt a major blow this week, as running back Cam Akers will miss the entire 2021 season with an injury.

Akers suffered a torn Achilles while training recently, according to multiple reports. He will undergo surgery and not play at all this year.

Akers took on a huge role for the Rams as a rookie late last season. He finished the year as the team’s leading rusher with 625 yards on 145 carries. He also rushed for 221 yards and scored two touchdowns in two playoffs games, which had fans excited for what he would be capable of in his second NFL season.

With Akers out, the Rams will likely lean on Darrell Henderson more than expected. They could also bring in a veteran, and we know at least one who would almost certainly love to have the job.