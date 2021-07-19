Adrian Peterson makes his pitch to teams as he remains free agent

Adrian Peterson is one of several veteran running backs who remain unsigned heading into training camp, and the future Hall of Famer is still working hard to sell his services to teams.

Peterson told Aaron Wilson of Sports Talk 790 recently that he is optimistic a team will give him a shot before the season. The 36-year-old said he is in great physical shape and feels “young.”

“The training is going well and I’m going to control the things that I can control right now, and, when that time comes, somebody will give me a call,” Peterson said. “That’s all I’m asking for. My body feels good. I came out healthy from last season. My body feels strong. I still feel young. I still feel good. I’m ready to play ball.”

Peterson said earlier this offseason that he wants to play for a championship-ready team at this point in his career. He told Wilson that remains the case.

“Yeah, I’ve been chasing (a Super Bowl ring) for a long time,” Peterson said. “It would be nice to finally get one.”

Other veteran running backs who remain free agents include LeSean McCoy, Todd Gurley, Le’Veon Bell and Frank Gore. It’s unclear where teams view Peterson in comparison with those other backs, but it’s not a good sign for the market that they all remain without work.

Peterson appeared in all 16 games for the Lions last season, including 10 as a starter. He rushed 156 times for 604 yards and seven touchdowns. His 3.9 yards per carry was down from the previous two seasons. He has expressed interest in playing for one specific team, but we don’t see that happening.