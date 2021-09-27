Cam Dantzler hints at frustration with Vikings in deleted tweet

Even though the Minnesota Vikings won on Sunday, there was still some drama in the camp following the game.

Second-year cornerback Cam Dantzler, who was the team’s No. 1 cornerback in 2020, found himself relegated to limited duty again on Sunday. It continues a trend that has persisted through the start of the season, with veteran Bashaud Breeland playing ahead of Dantzler.

After the game, Dantzler sent a since-deleted tweet that seemed to indicate he was not happy with how the team was handling him.

The Vikings got their first win but it doesn’t seem everyone is happy. Here’s what Cam Dantzler tweeted after another game with few snaps. pic.twitter.com/vgJKAy4cAI — Chad Graff (@ChadGraff) September 26, 2021

Dantzler sent a follow-up tweet claiming the initial statement didn’t have anything to do with football. That tweet was also deleted.

Dantzler sent this follow-up explanation but now has deleted both tweets pic.twitter.com/mHohaJ0TVO — Will Ragatz (@WillRagatz) September 27, 2021

Dantzler had 46 total tackles and two interceptions in 2020. It’s not clear if he did anything wrong or why the coaching staff seems to prefer Breeland, especially with the Vikings secondary struggling as it has in 2021. Still, Dantzler’s cryptic deleted tweets are unlikely to get him back in the organization’s good graces.