Sunday, September 26, 2021

Cam Dantzler hints at frustration with Vikings in deleted tweet

September 26, 2021
by Grey Papke

Even though the Minnesota Vikings won on Sunday, there was still some drama in the camp following the game.

Second-year cornerback Cam Dantzler, who was the team’s No. 1 cornerback in 2020, found himself relegated to limited duty again on Sunday. It continues a trend that has persisted through the start of the season, with veteran Bashaud Breeland playing ahead of Dantzler.

After the game, Dantzler sent a since-deleted tweet that seemed to indicate he was not happy with how the team was handling him.

Dantzler sent a follow-up tweet claiming the initial statement didn’t have anything to do with football. That tweet was also deleted.

Dantzler had 46 total tackles and two interceptions in 2020. It’s not clear if he did anything wrong or why the coaching staff seems to prefer Breeland, especially with the Vikings secondary struggling as it has in 2021. Still, Dantzler’s cryptic deleted tweets are unlikely to get him back in the organization’s good graces.

