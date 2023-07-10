Cam Jordan has big issue with ESPN’s edge rusher rankings

ESPN conducted an extensive poll ahead of training camp to get a sense of which players are viewed as the best at their position, and New Orleans Saints defensive end Cam Jordan feels he and some of his peers have been forgotten.

Jeremy Fowler surveyed executives, coaches, scouts and players to put together ESPN’s top-10 rankings for 11 different positions. Defensive end is not one of the 11 positions, as the top “edge rushers” were ranked instead. Jordan has a problem with that.

Wonder if they have a complete True Defensive END ranking why is it edge rushers are taking away from true ends encompassed by the term edge?how many know what Stop the Run means me, B Graham, Nick, Arik Armstead, D-Law 1st-4th downs not just the Pass. https://t.co/03cJft7nav — Cam Jordan (@camjordan94) July 10, 2023

“Wonder if they have a complete True Defensive END ranking why is it edge rushers are taking away from true ends encompassed by the term edge? How many know what Stop the Run means me, B Graham, Nick, Arik Armstead, D-Law 1st-4th downs not just the Pass,” Jordan wrote.

Jordan said in a follow-up tweet that he views the rankings as a “slap in the face” to former defensive ends who were more than just pass-rush specialists.

Hell nah I’m not just an “Edge Rusher… “ sounds limited… like a liability in the run game… like a slap to the face of ends I looked up to from Chris doleman to *Mike Strahan to Julius Peppers — Cam Jordan (@camjordan94) July 10, 2023

ESPN’s top-10 edge rushers list was as follows:

1. Nick Bosa

2. Myles Garrett

3. Micah Parsons

4. T.J. Watt

5. Haason Reddick

6. Maxx Crosby

7. Brian Burns

8. Matthew Judon

9. Buffalo Bills

10. Joey Bosa

Most of those players play on all three downs, but you can understand why Jordan felt slighted. He has averaged more than 10 sacks per season over the last 11 years and is one of the most productive players in the NFL. Jordan has been to the Pro Bowl in each of the last six seasons and eight overall. Despite that, he was only named an alternate on ESPN’s list.

Jordan has never been afraid to speak his mind, so it is no surprise he made his feelings known about ESPN’s snub.