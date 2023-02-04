Cam Jordan takes shot at Buccaneers after Tom Brady retirement

New Orleans Saints defensive lineman Cam Jordan is not shy about making comments about opponents, and Tampa Bay Buccaneer fans probably will not enjoy his latest remarks.

Jordan admitted at the Pro Bowl Saturday that he is pleased to see Tom Brady retiring, and followed up that comment with a rather savage remark on the Buccaneers’ future.

“We’re glad he’s out of the division. Tampa Bay will probably go back to… where Tampa Bay has been.” 8-time Pro Bowler #Saints Cam Jordan (@camjordan94) on Tom Brady retirement + hope he doesn’t see me at Pro Bowl for 3rd straight year b/c he’s at bigger Bowl. For @nflnetwork: pic.twitter.com/57TJmykNhC — Cameron Wolfe (@CameronWolfe) February 4, 2023

“We’re glad he’s out of the division. Tampa Bay will probably go back to… where Tampa Bay has been,” Jordan said.

That is not much of a compliment. Before Brady’s arrival, the Buccaneers had gone 12 consecutive seasons without making the playoffs, and they finished last in the NFC South eight times over that span. Jordan is basically saying he anticipates the Buccaneers returning to the cellar now that Brady is gone.

Whether or not Jordan is correct depends a lot on how the Bucs opt to replace Brady at the quarterback position. It is not clear whether they will try to add a veteran or stick with what they have, which may be what Jordan is hoping for.