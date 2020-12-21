Cam Jordan takes blame for Saints loss in tweet about ejection

New Orleans Saints defensive end Cam Jordan was ejected during Sunday’s game against the Kansas City Chiefs. The call was questioned by some, but Jordan doesn’t want to make excuses.

Jordan was tossed for striking Chiefs offensive lineman Andrew Wylie with a punch or slap during the fourth quarter of Kansas City’s win. You can see the incident by clicking here. However Jordan felt about it, he took full responsibility on social media after the game, even saying he felt he’d cost the Saints a victory by getting ejected.

No excuses! No matter how I feel about it, an ejectable offense was the outcome, I hurt the squad, and in the 4th qtr on a crucial drive! that’s on me! This loss on me! Can’t happen! Whatever the correction I will be better — cameron jordan (@camjordan94) December 21, 2020

The Saints were down 21-15 at the time of Jordan’s ejection, and ultimately lost 32-29. Jordan believes he could have made the difference, but it’s almost certainly not that simple.

Still, even though it’s clear that Jordan has some frustration with the call, he’s not going to use that as an excuse. It’s good to see a star player pointing the finger at himself and taking responsibility, even if he probably doesn’t need to.