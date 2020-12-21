 Skip to main content
Video: Cam Jordan ejected from Saints-Chiefs game for punch/slap

December 20, 2020
by Larry Brown

Cam Jordan was ejected during the second half of the New Orleans Saints’ game against the Kansas City Chiefs on Sunday.

The Chiefs were leading 21-15 and driving early in the fourth quarter and threw incomplete on a second down play. Jordan was tossed for the game after smacking Andrew Wylie.

The Saints defensive end smacked Wylie with a punch or slap.

That was enough to get Jordan tossed.

The 31-year-old had three tackles including one for a loss prior to being ejected.

