Video: Cam Jordan ejected from Saints-Chiefs game for punch/slap

Cam Jordan was ejected during the second half of the New Orleans Saints’ game against the Kansas City Chiefs on Sunday.

The Chiefs were leading 21-15 and driving early in the fourth quarter and threw incomplete on a second down play. Jordan was tossed for the game after smacking Andrew Wylie.

The Saints defensive end smacked Wylie with a punch or slap.

That was enough to get Jordan tossed.

The 31-year-old had three tackles including one for a loss prior to being ejected.